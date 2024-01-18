GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Admission in Pakistani medical colleges: properties of 7 attached

The ED initiated investigations on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet by the J&K Police for offences under various sections of UAPA and IPC, 1860

January 18, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth ₹5 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case pertains to admission of students from Kashmir in Pakistani universities for MBBS degrees.

An ED spokesman said the attached properties in the form of seven immovable properties and two bank accounts are in the name of various persons, including Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Qazi Yasir, Mohammad Abdullah Shah and Mohammad, Iqbal Mir and others from Jammu and Kashmir.

“The ED investigation revealed that the money was received in personal accounts and in the accounts of Al-Jabar Trust, which was a trust opened for charitable purposes. However, these accounts were used to receive funds from students and further ploughed into terrorist activities in India. Money was distributed to stone pelters, and to people and terrorists based in Jammu & Kashmir on the instructions of Pakistan handlers such as Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat etc,” the ED spokesman said.

The ED initiated investigations on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet by the J&K Police for offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act and IPC, 1860.

“The accused were hand in glove with Pakistan handlers who arranged admissions in MBBS and other courses in Pakistani colleges for Jammu and Kashmir students for around ₹10-15 lakh per student,” the ED said.

