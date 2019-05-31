Admiral Karambir Singh is new Navy Chief

Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday took charge as the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) from Adm. Sunil Lanba, who stepped down upon retirement.

Adm. Singh was the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Eastern Naval Command, headquartered in Visakhapatnam.

“Admiral Singh is the most senior naval aviator. He is the first helicopter pilot of the Navy to become the CNS,” a naval officer said.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, Adm. Singh has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments, the Navy said.

However, his appointment was overshadowed by a petition filed by a senior officer challenging it. Vice Adm. Bimal Verma, Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar-based tri-Service command, has approached the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) questioning the appointment as he was the most senior naval officer after Adm. Lanba.

Early this week, the AFT, which had asked the government to submit all files related to the selection process, set July 17 as the next date of hearing as the government sought more time and allowed Adm. Singh to assume charge.

The Army and the Air Force too will see a change of guard at the helm later this year. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa is set to retire in October and Army Chief Gen. Rawat will superannuate in end December.

The tenure of a Service Chief is three years or 62 years of age, whichever is earlier.