Adhir writes to Lok Sabha Speaker about intimidation of Karti Chidambaram

The Congress leader urges Om Birla to protect parliamentary privileges of opposition members

Lok Sabha member Karti P. Chidambaram and his family are being selectively targeted in the name of investigation, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Sunday in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged Mr. Birla to protect the parliamentary privileges of opposition members.

The Congress leader also charged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with taking away sensitive and confidential parliamentary papers from Mr. Karti and accused the government of trying to stifle the voice of the Opposition.

"A Member of Parliament is constitutionally conferred with certain parliamentary privileges so that he can discharge his parliamentary duties without any fear or favour from the government. However, during the present regime, the opposition members are being targeted and intimidated and their parliamentary privileges are being breached. In this regard, I may like to cite the case of Shri. Karti P. Chidambaram (M.P.). He and his family are being selectively targeted in the name of ‘so called’ raid and investigation," Mr. Chowdhury wrote in his letter.

‘Confidential papers seized’

"The CBI is intimidating him and worse, they have seized confidential and sensitive parliamentary papers. Shri. Karti is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology. The draft notes and other sensitive parliamentary papers pertaining to the above-mentioned parliamentary committee have been unlawfully seized / confiscated by the CBI. This is nothing but intimidation and an attempt by the government to stifle the voice of the opposition in Parliament," he added

Stating that "targeted intimidation" of an MP amounts to breach of privilege, he further wrote, "Sir, you are the custodian and guardian of the dignity of the House and also the rights and privileges of the members of the Lok Sabha. I appeal to you that as the guardian of the Lower House, you may kindly intervene and protect the rights and privileges of the opposition members so that they can discharge their parliamentary duties fearlessly and effectively".

Mr. Chowdhury's letter comes days after the CBI registered a fresh bribery case against Mr. Karti in a bribery case regarding facilitating visa issuance to 263 Chinese workers in 2011 when his father P. Chidambaram was the Home Minister.

The charges have been categorically denied by the Lok Sabha member, who represents Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga seat.