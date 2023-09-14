HamberMenu
'Adani scam' exposed role of tax havens in hiding violation of Indian regulations: Jairam Ramesh

It also said that if a JPC probe is ordered into the allegations against the Adani Group, it will have to make sure that any loopholes for round-tripping and money-laundering are effectively shut.

September 14, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress on September 14 alleged that the "Adani scam" has exposed the role tax havens play in hiding large-scale violation of Indian laws and said the issue should have been discussed at the recent G20 Summit.

It also said that if a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe is ordered into the allegations against the Adani Group, it will have to make sure that any loopholes for round-tripping and money-laundering are effectively shut.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the rise in Indian outward direct investment in the past 25 years has been a sign of deepening globalisation.

"However, it is disturbing that offshore tax havens such as Bermuda, Jersey and Cyprus rank among the top 10 destinations for Indian investment, according to the RBI," he said.

“This is in addition to Mauritius that has long been suspected as a preferred destination for Indian money-laundering and round-tripping,” the Congress leader noted.

"The Adani MegaScam has exposed the critical role such tax havens play in hiding the large-scale violation of Indian laws and regulations. These violations are hollowing out our economy and affecting the credibility of our stock markets," Mr. Ramesh said.

"The G20 was the right forum to take up this issue and ensure concrete action against tax havens. But the Prime Minister was busy projecting his own image rather than protecting India's interests," he claimed.

"A JPC into the Adani MegaScam will have to make sure that any remaining loopholes for round-tripping and money-laundering are effectively shut," the Congress leader said.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue and will take up the issue during the upcoming special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.

U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research, in a report released on January 24, alleged accounting fraud, stock price manipulation and use of tax havens by the Adani Group, triggering a stock market rout. The Adani Group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg.

Related Topics

fraud / economy, business and finance / business (general) / national politics / politics / politics (general) / economic offence/ tax evasion

