Adani row: SC seeks SEBI’s response on Hindenburg Research report by February 13

February 10, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

Supreme Court on February 10, 2023 sought SEBI’s response on petitions seeking a probe into the Hindenburg Research report which has levelled allegations of financial fraud against the Adani Group on February 13.

The PILs alleged exploitation of innocent investors and “artificial crashing” of the Adani Group’s stock value.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud sought inputs from the Finance Ministry and SEBI to ensure that Indian investors are protected by “putting in place robust practices”. It also suggested forming a committee of domain experts and others.

“There should be mechanism to ensure Indian investors are protected,” said the top court.

The Bench, also comprising justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, also asked the authority to show what is the existing structure and how to strengthen the regulatory framework.

Referring to media reports on Indian investors being exposed to market volatility after the Hindenburg report, the court said that investors had lost in lakhs of crores. It also flagged that “stock market goes entirely by sentiment”.

The Solicitor General, appearing for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said the market regulator and other statutory bodies were doing the needful.

While noting that the court is treading carefully and not saying anything that may upset the market, the CJI asked SEBI to come up with details of existing regulatory framework by Monday.

The court said it could intervene to help strengthen the existing framework in order to protect investors in future against market disturbances as was witnesses in the past two weeks.

It then listed the two PILs, seeking a probe into the Hindenburg Research report, for hearing on February 13.

One of the PILs, filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari, has sought a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to inquire and investigate into the Hindenburg Research report which has made a slew of allegations against the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani.

Another PIL, filed by advocate M.L. Sharma, seeks prosecution of short-seller Nathan Anderson of the U.S.-based Hindenburg Research and his associates in India and the U.S. for allegedly exploiting innocent investors and the “artificial crashing” of the Adani Group’s stock value in the market.

Advocate Sharma has sought directions for declaring short selling an offence of fraud against the investors, to be prosecutable under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with provisions of the SEBI Act.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after the Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(With inputs from PTI)