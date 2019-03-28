National

Economist Jean Dreze, two others detained, later released in Jharkhand

Economist Jean Dreze

Economist Jean Dreze   | Photo Credit: Manob Chaowdhury

They were held for organising a meeting without permission from district authorities

Noted Right to Food activist Jean Dreze and two others were detained on March 28 by police in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district for organising a meeting without permission from district authorities.

They were released later in the day after furnishing personal bonds.

Jean Dreze, his friend and social activist Vivek Kumar and another person were detained at Bishunpur police station in Garhwa district.

“They have been detained for organizing meeting under Bishunpur police station…local police are questioning them and they will be released after sometime”, a senior police official of Jharkhand told The Hindu.

Speaking to media persons after being released, Mr. Dreze said that he was denied permission by the district authorities for organising a meeting under Bishunpur police station limits.

