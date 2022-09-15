Active Covid cases in country increase to 46,389

The death toll climbed to 28,250 with 34 fatalities

Doctors with PPE Suit seen adjusting a medical device at the Covid Care Centre set up at Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

India added 6,422 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,16,479, while the active cases increased to 46,389, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 28,250 with 34 fatalities which include 20 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The active cases comprise 2.04% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71%, the ministry said.

An increase of 640 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.71%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,41,840, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry, 215.98 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 14 new deaths recorded in last 24 hours include two from Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttarakhand.