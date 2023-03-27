HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Active Covid cases above 10,000 after 134 days

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.39%

March 27, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

India has logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000 mark after 134 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.39%.

The active cases have increased to 10,300, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. On Sunday, the Health Ministry had put the count of active cases at 9,433.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,837 with six deaths, one each reported by Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, and two reconciled by Kerala.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.47 crore (4,47,05,952), the data stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.02% of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79%, according to the Health Ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,64,815, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.