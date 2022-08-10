Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 1,28,261

PTI August 10, 2022 10:02 IST

More than 16,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Vellore. File photo | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

India Wednesday, August 10, 2022 recorded 16,047 new coronavirus cases and 54 fatalities including six reconciled by Kerala, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data. With these additions, the country's overall COVID-19 figures rose to 4,41,90,697 cases and 5,26,826 deaths. The data updated at 8 am showed active cases coming down by 3,546 in a span of 24 hours to 1,28,261, and they now constitute 0.29 per cent of the total infections. The COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.52 per cent, the Health Ministry said, adding the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity was 4.90 per cent, the Health Ministry said.



