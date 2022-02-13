COVID-19 | Active cases now around 6 lakh

45,231 fresh infections reported

Covid-19 vaccination drive underway at a centre at Dhaka Villege in north Delhi on February 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The country recorded 45,231 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The total number of infections since the onset of the pandemic has reached 4.25 crore, and the active caseload has come down to 6 lakh.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Saturday. However, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Jharkhand and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 15,184 infections on Saturday, followed by Maharashtra (4,359) and Karnataka (3,202).

On Saturday, 684 deaths were recorded in India, considerably lower than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 5,08,034.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 427 fatalities (404 were from a backlog), followed by Karnataka (38) and Maharashtra recorded 32 deaths.

On Friday, 14.5 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Saturday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 3.1%.

As of Saturday, 94% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 73.9% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 90.1% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 95,78,80,495 first doses, 75,30,80,516 second doses, and 1,63,63,665 booster doses have been administered across India.