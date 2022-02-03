Active COVID-19 cases breach 15-lakh mark; 1,056 deaths reported on February 3, 2022

India records 1.47 lakh new COVID cases; total infections reaches 4.18 crore

The country recorded 1,47,527 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The total number of infections has reached 4.18 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 15 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Thursday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 42,677 infections on Thursday, followed by Karnataka (16,436) and Maharashtra (15,252).

On Thursday, 1,056 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 4,99,686.

Kerala also reported the most deaths with 601 fatalities (441 were from a backlog), followed by Maharashtra (75) and Karnataka recorded 60 deaths.

On Wednesday, 15.6 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Thursday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 9.4%.

As of Thursday, 93.1%of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 70.9%have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 69.9% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 94,80,77,736 first doses, 72,28,77,980 second doses, and 1,32,94,459 booster doses have been administered across India.

Continuing a declining trend, Andhra Pradesh logged 4,605 new COVID-19 positive cases while the virus claimed 10 lives in the last 24 hours, ending Thursday morning.

Two COVID deaths each were reported from Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool districts and one each from Chittoor, Guntur, Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts.

In the past day, as many as 11,729 people recovered in the State.