Absolutely no grounds to keep Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in jail: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on January 5 said the government’s policy of “oppressing” dissent has reached a point of “cowardice” as she demanded that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad be shifted to the AIIMS.

Mr. Azad is lodged in Tihar Jail. He was arrested after he led a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi.

“The government’s policy of oppressing all expressions of dissent and protest has reached the point of cowardice. The lack of basic humanity in their actions is shameful. There are absolutely no grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail, let alone to deny him medical treatment if he is unwell. He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately,” Ms. Vadra said on Twitter.

The Bhim Army claimed on January 4 that Mr. Azad was unwell and needed immediate medical care.

Rejecting the claim, a senior jail official said Mr. Azad was “absolutely fine” and no such issue had come to their notice during routine medical check-ups by the official jail doctor.