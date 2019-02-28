Abhinandan’s father a decorated IAF officer

“We had a strong guide in Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman, and he had given us several inputs on the Indian Air Force. He has been a very great source of inspiration for us,” film-maker Mani Rathnam had said about the father of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman during the audio launch of his 2017 movie Kaatru Veliyidai.

Eerily similar to the film’s storyline, Wg. Cdr. Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistan Army after his MiG-21 crashed.

While it is a trying time for the family members of the Wing Commander, they must have sought a measure of reassurance after Pakistan released a video message in which he is heard saying that Pakistani Army officers were thorough gentlemen and were looking after him well.

Speaking to The Hindu in the evening after the External Affairs Ministry briefed presspersons that one IAF pilot was missing in action, Air Marshal Varthaman said he was not willing to talk, asking the media to respect his sentiments.

Raju Srinivasan, an IAF veteran, said he was acquainted with Air Marshal Varthaman’s professional calibre.

Test pilot

“He was an experienced experimental test pilot, and had flown many of the aircraft in the IAF’s inventory. He was a very professional officer. I don’t know much about his son, Abhinandan. Air Marshal Varthaman is a much decorated IAF officer and a thorough gentleman,” he said.

The Air Marshal, a resident of Chennai, is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

DMK MLA S.R. Raaja and AIADMK MP K.N. Ramachandran visited his residence but were unable to meet the family, police sources said.