HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP committed to INDIA alliance, will not break away from it: Kejriwal

The Congress' Punjab unit accusing the AAP government in the State of indulging in political vendetta following the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira

September 29, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, CPI (M) leaders Sitaram Yechury and D. Raja at a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru

File picture of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, CPI (M) leaders Sitaram Yechury and D. Raja at a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party is committed to the opposition INDIA alliance and will not break away from it.

ALSO READ
At Bastar poll rally, Kejriwal talks of Jal, Jungle, Zameen rights

His comments assume significance against the backdrop of the Congress' Punjab unit accusing the AAP government in the State of indulging in political vendetta following the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a 2015 drug trafficking case.

The AAP has, however, rejected the allegation saying the action against the Bholath legislator was taken according to the law.

At a press conference on Friday, Mr. Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the AAP, was asked about the future of the INDIA alliance following the arrest of the Congress legislator in Punjab.

ALSO READ
Congress is ready to fight, Mallikarjun Kharge tells party leaders

"The AAP is committed towards the INDIA alliance. We will not break away from the alliance. We are committed to fulfilling the dharma of the alliance," he said.

About the case, Mr. Kejriwal said, "I have heard about it but I don't have details. You will have to talk to the Punjab Police." "The Bhagwant Mann government is committed to ending the drug menace in the state since it has destroyed the youth. Be it an influential person or a small-time person, no one will be spared. I am not commenting on any particular incident since the details are not with me," he said.

Asked about the opposition INDIA alliance not projecting a prime ministerial candidate yet, Mr. Kejriwal said, "We have to prepare a system so that the 140 crore people of India feel they are Prime Minister. We have to empower people and not one person," he said.

The Punjab Congress has already opposed any alliance with the ruling AAP in the state for the 2024 general elections.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.