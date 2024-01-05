GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aadhaar enabled payment comprised 11% of financial frauds: I4C analysis

Last year, the central government’s portal (cybercrime.gov.in) and 1930 helpline received 13,10,329 complaints regarding cyber enabled financial frauds

January 05, 2024 02:37 am | Updated 02:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh

Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AePS) frauds were 11% of the cyber financial scams that had its origin in India in 2023, an analysis by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has said. Most of these were committed in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Last year, the central government’s portal (cybercrime.gov.in) and 1930 helpline received 13,10,329 complaints regarding cyber enabled financial frauds. The AePS frauds included cloning of biometrics.

AePS is a payment service that allows a bank customer to use Aadhaar as his/her identity to access his/ her Aadhaar-enabled bank account and perform basic banking transactions such as balance inquiries, cash deposits, cash withdrawals, and remittances through a Business Correspondent/Agent.

ALSO READ
Explained | Gaps in Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) abused by cybercriminals

Cloning biometrics

The Hindu reported on October 31 last year how Karnataka Police arrested two men from Bihar for withdrawing money from Aadhaar linked bank accounts of customers. The accused would log on to the Karnataka government’s Kaveri portal and download sale deeds containing fingerprints of the owners and copy the thumb impressions into AePS enabled devices to withdraw money.

A complaint on the portal or helpline does not necessarily mean conversion into a First Information Report (FIR).

The helpline initiated by the I4C under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) facilitates real time registration of complaints. As banks and financial institutions are linked on the same platform, the chances of blocking money in a fraudster’s account, if a call is made within one or two hours of the crime being committed, are high, an official said.

An analysis of the national cybercrime reporting portal (NCRP) said that there were two kinds of cyber financial frauds- local and international.

Sextortion

Among the local origin frauds, 35% were related to customer care number/refund/KYC expiry where the fraudster gained remote access to a person’s phone siphoning off money from their bank accounts. Around 24% complaints pertained to Sextortion where a person is told to pay up after being recorded watching pornography on answering a video call from an unknown number; 22% frauds were related to online booking, fake franchisee and QR code and 8% complaints were related to Android Mobile Malware, the NCRP analysis said.

Among international origin frauds, 38% were related to investment/task based scams/authorised push payments; 23% pertained to illegal loan Apps, 21% were illegal gaming/crypto scams, 11%- romance scams and 7% complaints related to ransomware and hackings.

In 2023, as many as 1,41,056 social media related cybercrimes were reported.

Related stories

Related Topics

Aadhaar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.