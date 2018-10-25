Alok Verma vs Rakesh Asthana: The story so far on the feud within CBI

more-in

On October 15, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked its second-in-command Rakesh Asthana and Satish Sana Babu, a businessman from Hyderabad, for alleged corruption. Later in the day, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had also shot off a letter to the CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma conveying the apprehensions of Mr. Asthana of “bias and prejudice” in case of an investigation against him. Even as the CBI was investigating bribery charges against its Special Director, the government stepped in. The turn of events:

Oct. 15: The CBI names Mr. Asthana as an accused in a bribery case. CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, Dubai-based investment banker Manoj Prasad and his brother Somesh Prasad are also named in the FIR.

Oct. 16: The CBI arrests middleman Mr. Manoj Prasad.

Oct. 20: CBI records statement of complaint by Mr. Satish Babu before a magistrate. Mr. Satish Babu was first summoned by Mr. Devender Kumar while investigating a case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi. According to the agency, more than ₹3 core in bribes was paid by the complainant for getting relief in the case.

CBI conducts searches on the premises of Mr. Devender Kumar.

Oct. 22: CBI arrests Mr. Devender Kumar for allegedly fabricating a statement of Mr. Satish Babu, under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code, in the Moin Qureshi case. The agency alleged that the statement was fabricated with a plan to “corroborate the baseless allegations made by Mr. Asthana against Director, CBI, Alok Kumar Verma to CVC”.

Oct. 23: Mr. Devender Kumar is produced before a court and later sent to a seven-day CBI custody.

Mr. Asthana and Mr. Devender Kumar file petitions in Delhi HC against the FIR.

Day of Drama

In a series of steps beginning late on October 23, the CBI's Director and Special Director were divested of their responsibilities and an interim director was appointed.

October 23 (9 p.m.): Mr. Alok Verma orders that Mr. Asthana, who is under investigation for alleged extortion and corruption, be divested of all his responsibilities.

October 23 (late evening): CVC issues orders divesting Mr. Verma of all functions. It also accuses him of non-cooperation and non-compliance in the inquiry into charges against him.

- DoPT issues orders divesting Mr. Verma of all functions and responsibilities.

- DoPT releases another directive, following a decision of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, giving interim responsibility of CBI Director to Joint Director M. Nageswara Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer with immediate effect

- Mr. Rao arrives at the CBI headquarters before midnight, takes charge and remains there till morning. With his approvals as the Director, orders are issued transferring/reassigning 13 officials, including those who were probing the case against Mr. Asthana and others

October 24 (6 a.m.): Mr. Verma comes to know that he has been divested of all his responsibilities, as later mentioned by his lawyer in the Supreme Court.

October 24 (10.30 a.m.): Mr. Verma's petition challenging the government order comes up for mentioning in the Supreme Court.

Court fixes October 26 for hearing.