A throwback to Babri aftermath, say Kanpur residents

“June 3 violence has done nothing to diminish Hindu-Muslim friendship here”

Security personnel patrol to maintain law and order as shops are reopened after violence following a controversial remark by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, in Kanpur, on June 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

“June 3 violence has done nothing to diminish Hindu-Muslim friendship here”

Anil Sharma, 19, was working in a shop that makes garments near Yateem Khana of Kanpur when he heard about the violence on June 3, triggered by the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

"I was the only Hindu in the shop. The others are Muslims. When we came to know the news, they told me not to worry and they will drop me at my house. We worked till 6 pm and, though it was peaceful, they insisted on dropping me home," said Mr. Sharma.

Sitting in 26-year-old Mohammad Shahnawaz's tea stall in Yateem Khana, Mr. Sharma said the incident has not affected his relationship with his Muslim friends, including Shahnawaz. "I still come here every other day."

Mr. Shahnawaz said he has customers from all communities and they continue to come to his shop.

Many people in Yateem Khana and Nai Sadak area of Kanpur said Hindus and Muslims live together in the area. The violence was only between a small section from the two communities.

“All this doesn’t matter to us,” said Narayan Prasad Mishra, 74, about his relationship with Muslims, including Laiq Ahmed, 52, who runs a workshop near his own shop. “We are four shops away and still see each other every day,” said Mr. Mishra.

The area where the violence erupted on June 3 has a mixed population.

Babri memories

Both Mr. Mishra and Mr. Ahmed said that the incident reminded them of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. "At that time, both Hindus and Muslims had come out on the streets. In outer area, there were some deaths too," Mr. Ahmed said.

"But back then, it was a bigger issue and there was curfew for at least a week," said Sanjay Sahu, 53, who sells chai at Parade Chowk and was listening to the conversation.

Mohammad Asim, 50, who lives in Becon Ganj, a Muslim dominated area close to Nai Sadak, said the situation had changed after the Babri Masjid demolition. "Earlier, even in our area there were a lot of Hindus. My best friend in school was a Hindu and we used to play cricket. But after Babri Masjid, Hindus started moving out," he said.

"In 1989 and 1992, there was tension between Hindus and Muslims. I don't remember much, but there was tension," Mr. Mishra said.

After that, there was a violent incident between the two communities in 2000-2001, residents recall. Since then there has been peace.

"Whenever violence happens, there is some politics involved. Politicians divide Hindus and Muslims to rule over them. This is now being done for consolidation of Hindu votes, the way I see it," Mr. Asim said.