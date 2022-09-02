A significant step for maritime security, says Rahul

PM should acknowledge that it is the result of collective effort of all governments since 1999: Jairam Ramesh

Indian Navy officials on the deck of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant during its commissioning at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi on September 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

PM should acknowledge that it is the result of collective effort of all governments since 1999: Jairam Ramesh

Congratulating the Indian Navy, the Naval design bureau and Cochin Shipyard for the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday described the commissioning of INS Vikrant as a significant step for India’s maritime security.

“Many congratulations to the Indian Navy, the Naval Design Bureau and Cochin Shipyard for the many years of hard work that has made the vision of INS Vikrant come true. India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, Vikrant is a significant step for India’s maritime security,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted, while sharing a picture of the aircraft carrier.

But Congress’ communications chief Jairam Ramesh slammed the Narendra Modi government for not acknowledging the role of past governments in the aircraft carrier’s development.

Sharing a video of former Defence Minister A.K. Antony’s speech, Mr. Ramesh tweeted, “Then Defence Minister A.K. Antony launched India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on 12.08.2013. The PM commissioned it today. A self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) India existed before 2014. All other Prime Ministers would have acknowledged continuity in governance.”

In another tweet, the Congress leader added, “”India’s 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned today is a collective effort of all governments since 1999. Will PM acknowledge? Let us also recall the original INS Vikrant that served us well in the 1971 war. Much reviled Krishna Menon [former Defence Minister] played a key role in getting it from the UK”.

With the induction of INS Vikrant, India has joined a select club of nations such as the U.S., the U.K., Russia, China and France in having niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.