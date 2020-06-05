A land empties: India in lockdown

For a nation that is known for its hustle and its bustle, the last two months were a surreal experience. As India drew back into its homes and shelters, places that are usually hubs of activity developed a different atmosphere.

There were many though, who were left stranded as their support systems were pulled away. This video, done in collaboration with Virtual Bharat, is an attempt to capture the Indian public space during the days of the lockdown.

The camera pans, zooms and, flies across landmarks and roadways that seem to be lying in quiet expectancy. We then zoom into the faces that came to define a different face of this lockdown, the migrant workers.