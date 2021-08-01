A day after 12th Corps Commander talks, details awaited on the outcome

India and China are yet to issue a statement on the outcome of the talks which were focused on disengagement from Gogra and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh.

A day after the 12th round of Corps Commander talks, India and China are yet to issue a statement on the outcome which were focused on disengagement from Gogra and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh.

A statement is unlikely to be issued on Sunday, a defence official said. The talks held for around nine hours on Saturday were one of the shortest of the Corps Commander talks so far.

Once the progress of the talks is reviewed by both sides at the highest levels, both sides are scheduled to have another round of Major General level talk soon.

An agreement for the second phase of disengagement has been held up since February after disengagement was completed on the North and South Banks of Pangong Tso.

Both sides had undertaken partial disengagement from Patrolling Points (PP) 15 and 17A in Gogra and Hot Springs last July after disengagement from PP14 in Galwan, but the process was stalled after the aggressive actions on the South Bank of Pangong Tso in August.

China had earlier insisted on de-escalation first and disengagement later which officials said was not acceptable to India as they could bring back troops and equipment much faster than we could do. India was looking for a comprehensive de-escalation of the situation in Eastern Ladakh which included disengagement from all friction points, de-escalation and working out of new protocols, officials said.