Stop questioning police: Rijiju

Amid a raging controversy over the killing of eight SIMI activists who had fled from a Bhopal jail, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said questioning the police should stop as no conclusion should be drawn on the basis of videos only.

Mr. Rijiju said facts would come out soon and decried the “habit” of raising doubts in such incidents.

“It is not good to raise questions on security forces dealing with terrorists just on the basis of videos.

“We are facing challenges on the border with ceasefire violation. Our forces are responding,” he told reporters.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs was queried on the circumstances in which the SIMI members were killed.

As a controversy raged over the police action, television channels showed footage purportedly from the encounter site in which a policeman is seen pumping bullets into a man from close range.