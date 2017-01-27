Snow plays a spoilsport in Kashmir

As Governor N.N. Vohra presided over the Republic Day function in the winter capital Jammu, no Minister of the State could reach the Kashmir Valley owing to inclement weather.

Local administrative heads in all 10 districts of the Valley hoisted the Tricolour as surface and air traffic remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

“Our youth has been doing very well in almost every arena despite constraints arising from recurring spells of disruption and disorder,” said Mr. Vohra.

Referring to the cycle of violence that Kashmir saw in 2016 and left over 90 civilians dead, Mr. Vohra said, “The protests were only hurting the wheels of progress. The frequent shutdown calls caused economic losses, especially to daily wage earners.”

For the first time, the administration decided not to suspend Internet services.

Separatists’ shutdown call affected road traffic.