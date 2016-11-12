Modi leaves for Kobe aboard bullet train in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is meeting his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe for the annual India-Japan bilateral summit, arrived at Tokyo Station to board the Shinkansen bullet train on Saturday.

“Putting #IndiaJapan relations on the fast track! PM @narendramodi and PM @AbeShinzo arrive at Tokyo Station to board the Shinkansen,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

“A unique friendship on a unique train journey. PM @narendramodi and PM @AbeShinzo inside the Shinkansen bullet train to Kobe,” Mr. Swarup said in another tweet accompanied by a picture of the two leaders inside the train.

Mr. Modi, accompanied by Mr. Abe, will travel to Kobe using the bullet train. The same technology will be deployed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Railway.

Today is the last day of the three-day summit.

Mr. Modi, who arrived here on Thursday, started Friday by calling on Japanese Emperor Akihito.

This is his second visit to Japan in two years.