Drummers’ delight: Indian military band to shower love in Tokyo

An Indian military band will, for the first time, take part in the Japanese Self Defence Forces (SDF) marching festival 2016 in Tokyo later this week. This also coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan during which expanding security cooperation is big on the agenda.

The marching festival of the SDF is an annual event being held since 1963 and draws an audience of over 50,000 people.

The Indian contingent of 32 Army bandsmen is accompanied by three officers and a drum Major. “Our team will be there from November 8 to 14. The invite was extended by Japan,” defence sources said.

The main festival is from November 11 to 13. “There are some dummy runs before that and the team has to get adjusted there,” the source said.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to visit Japan on a two-day visit from November 11-12 and sources said he was likely to witness the parade.

In January this year, a 123-member French Army contingent became the first foreign Army ever to have marched on Rajpath during the Republic Day parade saluting President Pranab Mukherjee and witnessed alongside by French President Francois Hollande who was the Chief Guest.

In May last year, a 75-member Indian Army contingent from the grenadier regiment, in another first, marched at the Victory Day parade in Russia which was attended by Mr. Mukherjee.

Beyond the symbolism of the marching Army band, India and Japan have resumed discussions for purchase of at least 12 ShinMaywa built US-2 amphibious planes worth over $1.4 bn.

While concluding the agreement on civil nuclear cooperation is on top of the agenda during the bilateral discussion between Mr. Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, some announcement could be expected during the visit, sources said.

The decision to commence “discussions” for the sale of US-2 planes was announced by the two leaders in 2014. But despite several rounds of negotiations at various levels there was no headway due to differences over the high cost, local manufacturing of components and transfer of technology.

Another reason, defence sources said was that with several other critical big ticket defence acquisitions in the pipeline, this “deal fell aside in the order of priority.”

The sources said the project was now back on track after some understanding on the contentious issues and Japan also agreeing to lower the price.

Japanese Embassy sources said they had clarified issues from their side. “We are waiting for the Indian Defence Ministry and the Defence Acquisition Council to take a decision,” the sources said.

The US-2 is capable of landing on water in rough weather conditions and can transport troops and supplies to the hundreds of islands around India during conflicts and disasters.