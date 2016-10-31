BSF constable Koli laid to rest in Sangli

Nitin Subhash Koli, the 28-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable who died during heavy retaliatory shelling by Pakistan armed forces in Kashmir on Friday, was laid to rest with full military honours at his native village in Maharashtra’s Sangli distict on Monday.

Constable Koli of the 156 battalion, who joined the BSF in 2008, received serious injuries at his Boriwalla Post in Kashmir’s Machhil sector late Friday night.

He succumbed to his injuries in a nearby military hospital a few hours later.

On Sunday, BSF authorities said an inquiry would be conducted into the malfunctioning gun malfunction during the shelling.

His mortal remains were flown to Pune from Srinagar on Sunday night and were consigned to flames by his elder son and brother at a funeral ceremony in the morning. It was accompanied by a three-volley gun salute given by a BSF team.

Thousands of people, including villagers, politicians and senior government officials from Sangli congregated at the tiny village to pay their last respects to the soldier.

Koli is survived by his parents, wife, and two little children.