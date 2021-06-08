8 injured as flight hits air turbulance

At least eight passengers aboard a Vistara flight from Mumbai to Kolkata suffered injuries following air turbulence on Monday evening.

“Five passengers had minor injuries, and three passengers had serious injuries. Among those with serious injuries, there was a case each of head injury, spinal injury and shoulder dislocation. The injured were taken to Charnock Hospital,” Airport Director, C. Pattabhi, told The Hindu.

The incident occurred when the flight was 15 minutes away from the airport. It landed at 4.25pm.

The airport official added that Kolkata was experiencing heavy rains when the incident occurred, and several flights had to be diverted.

“Passengers were provided first aid during the flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata. We are saddened by this unfortunate experience our customers had, and are closely monitoring the health status of those injured. We are investigating the incident on priority,” the airline said in a statement.