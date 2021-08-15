75th Independence Day live | PM Modi addresses the nation

As India celebrates 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the flag and will address the country.

Here are the live updates:

7:50am

Mr. Modi says, "Our nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, those who helped develop the vaccines, all those who served the country every minute through the COVID-19 pandemic, they too are in our hearts.."

He also mentions Tokyo Olympic athletes present at the Red Fort and says, "The Athletes have not just won medals but are an inspiration to a generation."

7:45 am

Narendra Modi begins his speech by paying homage to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence.

"Whether it was Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi or Chittoor Chennamma , Rani Gaindilu, whether our first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, or Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, or the framer of our constitution Dr B.R. Ambedkar, India is remembering all of them