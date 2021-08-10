‘Nation First, Always First’ theme for Independence Day celebrations

Olympic medallists invited to Red Fort

‘Nation First, Always First’ will be the theme of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday.

All the Olympians who won medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games have been sent special invites for the event.

Like 2020, this year’s event will be restricted for the public and no cultural performance will be staged by children. A group of NCC cadets will attend the event, said an officer. From paintings to floral arrangements, all aspects of the programme will bear ‘Nation First, Always First’ theme, said Delhi police sources.

Drone alert

After the recent drone attacks in Jammu, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Delhi police to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures for drone operations.

“We have increased the total number of secured rooftops from which the Red Fort or the potential route of the Prime Minister’s cavalcade is remotely visible. Personnel have been told to take down drones or aerial objects in case they see one approaching the Red Fort or to alert higher-ups if they don’t have the requisite skills,” said a police officer.

A makeshift wall of containers has been erected at the periphery of the Red Fort to rule out any security breach owing to the ongoing farmers’ protest. The containers have been painted in hues reflecting the solemnity of the august occasion.