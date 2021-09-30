National

69% of India's adult population has got at least one dose of Covid vaccine, 25% both: Govt

A health worker administers the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at Ramakrishnapuram village of Khammam district on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Around 69% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 25% has taken both doses, the government said on Thursday.

It also said that increased population density raises chances of COVID-19 spread and it will be prudent to avoid non-essential travel and observe festivity at low key.

The government said that 64.1% doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in vaccination centres in rural areas and 35% in urban areas.

A total of 67.4 lakh doses (approximately 0.88%) have been administered at vaccination centres not tagged as rural or urban, it said.

It said that 59.66% of the total COVID-19 cases last week were reported from Kerala and the state has over one lakh active cases.

The government also stressed that the number of COVID-19 tests has not reduced and 15 to 16 lakh tests are being done every day in the country.

Eighteen districts are reporting weekly Covid positivity rate between 5% to 10% and 30 districts are reporting over 10% weekly positivity rate, it said.

On the Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine, the government said that ZyCoV-D is a three-dose needle-free vaccine and it will be priced differently than jabs being used currently.

Talks are being held with the manufacturer on its pricing, it said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 6:36:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/69-of-adult-population-in-india-has-received-at-least-one-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine-government/article36753998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY