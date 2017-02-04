67% voting in Goa till 3 pm: Official

Sixty seven per cent voters cast their ballot by 3 p.m. in the Goa Assembly polls on Saturday, an election official said.
"70% votes were polled in North Goa and 65% voting was recorded in South Goa," a spokesperson for the Chief Electoral Officer told reporters in Panaji.
Electronic voting machines (EVMs) malfunctioned in at least three polling booths in the State.
While polling was rescheduled at booth number eight at Aquem in Margao town, 35 km from Panaji, EVM malfunctioning led to suspension of voting for around two hours in another booth in Vasco, the official said.
EVM failure was also reported at booth number 12 in Cortalim Assembly constituency in South Goa.
Goa, which has 11.08 lakh registered voters, recorded the highest-ever voting percentage at 82.2% in the 2012 Assembly elections.
