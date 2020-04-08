60-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Kota

A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Kota late on Sunday night, taking the toll to six in Rajasthan. He was admitted to the Maharao Bhim Singh Government Hospital in Kota with pneumonia, fever and cough, but he did not give any contact or travel history.

Nine family members of the deceased were also found to be infected with the novel coronavirus on Monday, while more cases were detected from districts such as Bikaner, Dausa, Tonk, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur.

With eight more COVID-19 positive cases being detected in Jaipur on Monday, the tally of confirmed patients in the capital city increased to 100, making it a hotspot for novel coronavirus in the State. The overall tally in Rajasthan was 301, including 36 patients among the evacuees from Iran staying in the Army's facilities.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said 36 patients had so far recovered in the State and 25 of them had been discharged. Two patients had earlier died in Bhilwara, and one each in Bikaner and Jaipur, while one person hailing from Alwar died in Jaipur last week.