6 more routes identified for high-speed corridors: Railways

The Railways has identified six sections for high speed and semi-high speed rail corridors, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on Wednesday, stating the detailed project report on three sections will be completed within a year.
In a briefing ahead of the Union Budget, Mr. Yadav said the six corridors include the Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi and the Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad sections.
Other corridors are: Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur, Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore, Delhi-Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar.
