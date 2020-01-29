National

6 more routes identified for high-speed corridors: Railways

Representational image

Representational image   | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

more-in

The six corridors include the Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi and the Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad sections

The Railways has identified six sections for high speed and semi-high speed rail corridors, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on Wednesday, stating the detailed project report on three sections will be completed within a year.

In a briefing ahead of the Union Budget, Mr. Yadav said the six corridors include the Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi and the Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad sections.

Other corridors are: Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur, Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore, Delhi-Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 3:39:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/6-more-routes-identified-for-high-speed-corridors-railways/article30683593.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY