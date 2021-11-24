6 construction firms apply for pre-qualification for PMO project

CPWD says the executive enclave will be designed to improve potency and functioning

Six construction firms, including three majors that have been awarded other Central Vista projects, applied for pre-qualification for the construction of the new “executive enclave” that will include the Prime Minister’s Office, according to Central Public Works Department (CPWD) sources on Wednesday.

The CPWD had invited pre-qualification bids for the

₹1,171-crore project on November 9, with Wednesday being the day for opening bids. A senior CPWD official said Tata Projects, Shapoorji Pallonji & Company and Larsen and Toubro, which have already won the contracts for the new Parliament, Central Vista Avenue redevelopment and three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat respectively, were among the firms that applied. The official said NCC Ltd, PSP Projects and Ahluwalia Contracts were the other three that had applied. Once the pre-qualification process was complete, the qualified firms would be asked to submit financial bids, the official said.

According to the CPWD’s tender document, the project would include construction of a PMO, a conference facility, the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat on a plot located near South Block.

The CPWD had said the executive enclave would be “designed to improve potency and functioning through carefully planned formation of different departments with supporting facilities”.