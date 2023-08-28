514 researchers to get ICSSR aid to study impact of Central schemes

August 28, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - New Delhi

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) received 3801 project proposals to study the impact of various Centrally sponsored schemes and 514 among them — from collaborative and individual categories — were selected for the award here on Sunday. For collaborative proposals, the funding for six months’ research is ₹30 lakh and for individual categories, the amount is six lakh. About 20 proposals in both the categories are on the Prime Minister’s Ujjwala scheme, one of the pet scheme of the BJP-led government.

“After rigorous assessment in two stages, evaluation of project proposals by the experts and interaction of the shortlisted candidates, ICSSR has approved 514 proposals for the award. Out of these 289 awarded proposals are for Collaborative Studies and 225 for Individual studies,” the ICSSR said in a statement on Sunday. Nearly 40% of the awardees are women scholars or researchers. “These empirical studies will be conducted by the researchers who are working in different universities, colleges and research institutions located across India,” the research institution said.

The ICSSR added that after receiving final reports from the researchers, it will submit a comprehensive report to the Centre on the reach and socio-economic impact of the specific scheme/policy initiative.

A research proposal is to assess the social Impact of Prime Minister’s Ujjwala Yojana on the women of Bundelkhand region. Another study will evaluate the impact of Ujjwala Yojana in scaling-up the adoption of clean cooking fuels and reducing the adverse health hazards among women in Kalyan-Karnataka Region. A similar study will assess the impact of the scheme in Kolkata and another research is on the scheme’s importance in Azamgarh.

National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) and its impact on livelihood transformation of rural poor and women empowerment, impact assessment of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana (DAY) on social and psychological uplifting of poor tribal women from Odisha, a study on PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana in Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh, performance evaluation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in Meghalaya, a study of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in Karnataka, the impact of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on farmers in Raebareli and Unnao and impact of the Millet year 2023 Campaign in Shaping knowledge, attitude and practice of millet consumption among college going adult women in urban areas of Telangana are some of the research projects that have been approved.

Studies will be done on the impact of schemes such as Jan Aushadhi Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India, Start-up India, Atal Pension Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.