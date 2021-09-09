National

5 die as heavy rain lashes Gujarat

Five people have died in rain-related incidents in Gujarat, as parts of Saurashtra and a few other regions have come under heavy spell of monsoon rains since Tuesday.

The five died in separate incidents of lightening strikes, as heavy rains battered Rajkot, Morbi and Amreli districts among others. According to the weather department, more than 10 districts have received moderate to heavy showers and this will continue till Friday.

So far, Gujarat has missed good rains due in the absence of any system in the Arabian Sea, which normally brings good rains during the south western monsoon. However, this has changed since the beginning of September.

So far, the State’s monsoon deficit has been around 50%, but it is likely to reduce substantially after the present spell.


