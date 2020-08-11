4G internet in one division each in Jammu and Kashmir after August 15, Centre tells SC

The Union government informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that 4G Internet services will be made available in one division each in Jammu and Kashmir on a trial basis after August 15.
The Centre gave this assurance to a three-judge on the Bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana, hearing a contempt petition filed by Foundation for Media Professionals, an NGO, that a high-powered special committee was not formed in compliance with a judgment of the top court on May 11 to review the need to continue with the “blanket restrictions” on 4G Internet access in J&K, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centre however said blanket removal of 4G ban in the Union Territory was not possible due to threats to security.
A Special Committee met on August 10 and recommended opening up of 4G in specified areas of low intensity terrorist activities, the Centre informed the court
Opening up of 4G will be reviewed every seven days and will be further reviewed after two months.
The Bench observed this was a step forward seen from the authorities and hoped things will improve in time.
In the last hearing on August 7, the Bench asked the Union government to explain whether 4G Internet could be restored in select areas of Jammu and Kashmir where there was no trouble, saying even former Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu had recommended it while in office. Mr. Murmu recently resigned from office.
