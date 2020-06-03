National

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits India-Bangladesh border

The tremor was felt by people across Meghalaya but there was no immediate report of any damage

A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, rocked the India- Bangladesh border on Wednesday morning but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The earthquake took place around 7.10 am and its epicenter was located at a depth of 55 km and a place 82 km southeast of Sohra, officials at the Regional Seismological Centre here said.

The tremor was felt by people across Meghalaya but there was no immediate report of any damage, a senior police officer said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 11:43:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/43-magnitude-earthquake-hits-india-bangladesh-border/article31736542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY