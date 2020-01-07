National

34 brought to AIIMS

Sucharita Sen, faculty of CSRD JNU at AIIMS after masked miscreants armed with sticks attaked in JNU campus, New Delhi. File

Sucharita Sen, faculty of CSRD JNU at AIIMS after masked miscreants armed with sticks attaked in JNU campus, New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Thirty-four persons, injured in the violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, were brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday night, hospital sources confirmed. They said none had any serious injury requiring admission.

One professor was taken to Safdarjung Hospital and discharged, an official said.

“Several students had broken limbs and head injuries. They were discharged after first aid,” said an official at the AIIMS. Four sustained head injuries. “None of those brought here had any serious injury that required admission. The hospital carried out some basic investigations on some,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
universities and colleges
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 3:55:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/34-brought-to-aiims/article30497762.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY