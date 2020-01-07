34 brought to AIIMS

Thirty-four persons, injured in the violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, were brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday night, hospital sources confirmed. They said none had any serious injury requiring admission.

One professor was taken to Safdarjung Hospital and discharged, an official said.

“Several students had broken limbs and head injuries. They were discharged after first aid,” said an official at the AIIMS. Four sustained head injuries. “None of those brought here had any serious injury that required admission. The hospital carried out some basic investigations on some,” he said.