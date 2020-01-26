28 CBI officials bag police medals

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s 28 officials have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Republic Day this year.

The President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service has been conferred on Joint Director Dhirendra Shankar Shukla; Additional Superintendents of Police Joy Thondattuparambil Varghese and Diptendu Bhattacharya; and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramaswamy Parthasarathy.

Sub-Inspector Rajesh Singh and head constables Om Prakash Bishnoi and Sanjay Kumar Bhat have also been conferred the award.

Among the officials who have been given the Police Medal for Meritorious Service are superintendents of police Nirbhay Kumar, Manoj Verma and Binay Kumar; deputy superintendents of police Thangluan Zamang, Rabi Narayan Tripathy, Mukesh Verma, Nitesh Kumar, Barun Kumar Sarkar and Narayan Chandra Sahoo.

Inspectors Sukhwinder Singh and Harendra Singh Bhandari; and assistant sub-inspectors Nand Kishore, Nur Ali Sheikh and Rohitash Kumar Dhinwa, besides head constables Madan Lal Dhiman, Dharamvir Singh and Parthasarathy Seshadri have been given the award.

Constables Kailash Chand Yadav, Pawan Kumar and Krishan Kumar; office superintendent Pushpa Joshi have also been awarded for meritorious service.