‘26/11 would have been called Hindu terror attack’, says Rakesh Maria

Former Mumbai Commissioner Rakesh Maria has said that had Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab not been caught alive, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack would have been dubbed as the handiwork of “Hindu” terrorists.

Kasab’s body would have been found with an identity card bearing a fictitious Hindu name, he writes in his memoir, Let Me Say It Now.

“If all had gone well, he would have been dead with a red string tied around his wrist like a Hindu. We would have found an identity card on his person with a fictitious name: Samir Dinesh Chaudhari, student of Arunodaya Degree and P.G. College, Vedre Complex, Dilkhushnagar, Hyderabad, 500060, resident of 254, Teachers Colony, Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru,” he writes.

According to the book, Pakistan’s ISI and the Lashkar-e-Taiba were bent upon killing Kasab by “hook or crook” after he was caught alive.