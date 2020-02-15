National

25 injured in clashes in Kanpur

Twenty-five people were injured in clashes that broke out between two groups in Mangta village here in Kanpur Dehat district, police said on Friday.

Eleven people were arrested after the violence on Thursday during the ‘Bhim Shobha Yatra’, taken out by members of the Scheduled Caste community after the Bhim Katha, which began on February 8.

“Both the communities entered into an altercation after a minor allegedly tore a poster of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Both the groups also pelted stones at each other, injuring 25 people,” Additional Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar said.

The injured were admitted to Ursula Horsman Memorial Hospital in Kanpur, the police said.

