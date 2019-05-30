₹25-₹50 lakhs budget for Mt Everest expedition

Stories of people reaching Mt Everest summit has become recurring tale. But not many know that it costs anywhere between ₹ 25 lakhs to ₹ 50 lakhs per person for the expedition.

It is this exorbitant expenditure that stands out as a heavy factor which makes it tough for a climber to call off the expedition midway if weather or any other situation makes the task difficult.

Depending on the company or expedition leader they chose, the cost varies between ₹ 25 to ₹ 50 lakhs. The budget could increase if a climber opts extra precautions or comforts.

"₹ 30 to ₹ 50 lakhs is a major factor that plays in a climbers mind while taking a decision to continue or back out of the expedition. People want to at least reach the mountain. However, when one reaches Camp 3 or Camp 4, they refuse to back out. After putting in efforts for 60-days, the thought goes on in their mind that another 10-hours to 12-hours of efforts will take them to the summit,” Mr Nitin Somalaraju said, who took tough call to back out of summit considering overcrowding, narrow weather window of two-days after Camp 4 to reach the peak.

He said that leaders of expeditions or companies which organise the expeditions have to give rational suggestion to climbers as they have experience.