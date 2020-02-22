240-250 militants active in Kashmir, says J&K DGP

The number of listed militants in Kashmir has come down to less than 250, while 25 terrorists were killed by security forces in nearly a dozen operations in the first two months of this year, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said here on Saturday.

He also said there had been confirmation of only three militants infiltrating into the Valley through the international border so far this year.

“The number of listed militants has come down from what it was earlier. Around 240 to 250 listed militants are there in the valley,” the DGP told reporters here.

He said in the last two months, the number of reported and confirmed infiltrated militants is three.

“One of them — a JeM militant — was killed in an operation in Tral recently, he added. Nearly a dozen successful operations have taken place till now in 2020, which included 10 in the Kashmir valley and two in the Jammu region.

“Till now, 25 terrorists have been killed in these operations. Nine terrorist operatives have been arrested in the valley, while three or four in Jammu,” the DGP said.