GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2024 Lok Sabha polls | BJP leader Kharabela Swain says he would contest Balasore seat as Independent

Kharabela Swain made the announcement a day after the BJP re-nominated its incumbent MP in the seat Pratap Sarangi, a former Union Minister

March 25, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
M.A. Kharabela Swain. Photo: Facebook/swainkharabela

M.A. Kharabela Swain. Photo: Facebook/swainkharabela

BJP leader M.A. Kharabela Swain on March 24 announced that he will fight the Lok Sabha elections from the Balasore seat in Odisha as an Independent candidate.

He made the announcement a day after the BJP re-nominated its incumbent MP in the seat Pratap Sarangi, a former Union Minister.

“I will contest from the Balasore Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming election as an Independent candidate. I will campaign in the name of PM Narendra Modi. Let the people decide who is the real BJP,” Mr. Swain told a press conference.

He said he wouldn’t quit the BJP, but the party can take action against him.

“I will join the BJP after winning the elections,” he added, exuding confidence.

Mr. Swain, a former MP, alleged that a “group of conspirators” within the BJP were responsible for the denial of ticket to him.

He represented the Balasore seat from 1998 to 2009. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he contested from Kandhamal but was defeated by BJD’s Achyutananda Samanta.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Kalahandi MP Basant Kumar Panda, who was also dropped, said he was a party worker and would continue to remain so.

“I welcome the decision of the party. Change is natural and we should respect it. I have performed the duties assigned to me by the party,” he said.

Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Mayurbhanj MP Bisheswar Tudu, who too were denied tickets by the BJP, refused to comment. Mr. Tudu is a Union Minister.

The BJP on March 24 announced candidates for 18 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, dropping four sitting MPs.

Related Topics

Orissa / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.