2 trapped militants surrender, one injured shifted at Pulwama encounter site

The three militants, belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, were encircled in Pulwama's Lelhar area on Friday evening

Two militants surrendered and an injured militant was shifted to a hospital on Saturday morning at an encounter site in south Kashmir's Pulwama, where an operation of the security forces was launched on Friday evening.

"Two terrorists surrendered along with two AK 47 rifles before senior officers of the police and security forces. One terrorist, who was injured in the encounter, has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The three militants were encircled in Pulwama's Lelhar area on Friday evening. Initially, the trapped militants opened fire on the security forces, triggering an encounter.

"The militants belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit," the police said.

They were identified as Akeel Abdullah Lone and Abdul Rouf Sheikh, both locals from south Kashmir.

Of late, the police in Kashmir has adopted a new strategy, "where local militants, especially new recruits, who get trapped in the encounters, will be given ample time to surrender", officials said.