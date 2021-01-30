2 trapped militants surrender, one injured shifted at Pulwama encounter site

Two militants surrendered and an injured militant was shifted to a hospital on Saturday morning at an encounter site in south Kashmir's Pulwama, where an operation of the security forces was launched on Friday evening.
"Two terrorists surrendered along with two AK 47 rifles before senior officers of the police and security forces. One terrorist, who was injured in the encounter, has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.
The three militants were encircled in Pulwama's Lelhar area on Friday evening. Initially, the trapped militants opened fire on the security forces, triggering an encounter.
"The militants belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit," the police said.
They were identified as Akeel Abdullah Lone and Abdul Rouf Sheikh, both locals from south Kashmir.
Of late, the police in Kashmir has adopted a new strategy, "where local militants, especially new recruits, who get trapped in the encounters, will be given ample time to surrender", officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath