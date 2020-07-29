2 infiltrators, Army porter killed in J&K

An Army porter and two infiltrators were killed in two separate incidents of firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K on Wednesday.
“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the afternoon along the LoC in Uri Sector of Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons. The Army porter was hit and he succumbed to his injuries,” said a Srinagar-based Army spokesman.
The spokesman said the Army gave “a befitting response”.
Infiltration bid
In a separate incident, the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in the Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district, officials said.
“The troops intercepted a group that was trying to sneak inside the Indian territory and asked it to surrender. However, the group opened fire on the forces and an exchange of fire ensued,” the officials said.
Meanwhile, the armed militants triggered a blast when they stepped on a live mine. Two militants died in the exchange of fire and the mine blast. “The bodies have not been recovered so far. Another injured militant fled from the encounter site,” the officials said.
In the Kashmir valley, the police arrested three terrorist associates in Bandipora.
“They were involved in various subversive activities, besides providing logistic support and assistance to active terrorists operating in the district,” police said.
