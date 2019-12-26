National

2 Indian students killed in Dubai road accident

more-in

Two Indian students were killed in a road accident in Dubai on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Rohit Krishnakumar, 19, and Sharat Kumar, 21, both from Kerala, were returning from a Christmas party when they met with the accident, The Khaleej Times reported. Both died on the spot, the paper said. While Mr. Krishnakumar was pursuing higher studies in the U.K., Mr. Sharat Kumar was studying in the U.S., the report said. They were spending their university break in Dubai with family.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
accident (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 12:35:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/2-indian-students-killed-in-dubai-road-accident/article30398265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY