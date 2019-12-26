2 Indian students killed in Dubai road accident

Two Indian students were killed in a road accident in Dubai on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Rohit Krishnakumar, 19, and Sharat Kumar, 21, both from Kerala, were returning from a Christmas party when they met with the accident, The Khaleej Times reported. Both died on the spot, the paper said. While Mr. Krishnakumar was pursuing higher studies in the U.K., Mr. Sharat Kumar was studying in the U.S., the report said. They were spending their university break in Dubai with family.