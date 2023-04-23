2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah, ship at Port Sudan to evacuate Indians

April 23, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - New Delhi

India has sent two heavy-lift aircraft to Saudi Arabia and a ship to the coast of Sudan to begin evacuation of its nationals who are caught in war-torn Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on April 23. The moves are part of India’s plans to activate a contingency plan to evacuate people from the war-torn country once the security situation improves.

“As part of our preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the Government of India is pursuing multiple options. Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan,” the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

Giving out the details, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said contingency plans for the evacuation of Indians have been put in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation.

It said the security situation in Sudan continues to be "volatile" with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations in the country's capital Khartoum.

The MEA said that the Indian Embassy in Sudan is in “regular touch” with the citizens across the country and is advising them on the possibilities of “safe movement”. The Embassy of India will coordinate with citizens regarding possible exit from Khartoum “as and when the security situation permits safe movement”, MEA has said.

Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan are also in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E, Egypt, and the U.S. among others.

It said the Sudanese airspace currently remained closed for all foreign aircraft and overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges.

The announcement came two days after Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the situation in Sudan and a day after Saudi Arabia airlifted a few Indians on April 22.

(with PTI iputs)