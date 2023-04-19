HamberMenu
India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan

India is also working with the United Nations, which has a substantial presence in Sudan. The sources said the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Sudanese capital Khartoum are continuously monitoring the situation in the African country.

April 19, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Smoke rises from burning aircraft inside Khartoum Airport during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Army in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 17, 2023.

Smoke rises from burning aircraft inside Khartoum Airport during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Army in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India is coordinating closely with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on April 19.

They said the ground situation in that country is very tense and movement of people is very risky at this stage. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's Army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has reportedly left around 100 people dead.

The sources said India's priority is safety of movement and well being of individuals wherever they are located.

They said that the Quartet countries of the U.S., the U.K., Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a key role in Sudan and India is engaging them accordingly. 

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has already spoken to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The sources said both the Foreign Ministers assured Jaishankar of their practical support on the ground. 

India is also working with the United Nations, which has a substantial presence in Sudan. The sources said the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Sudanese capital Khartoum are continuously monitoring the situation in the African country.

"Concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details," the source cited above said.

