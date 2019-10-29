National

2 dead as floods hit Nagaland, Assam

more-in

Two dead as floods hit Nagaland, Assam

Floods and landslips due to incessant rain last week have affected life in parts of Nagaland and Assam, claiming two lives and disrupting road and railway communication. Officials of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said a high volume of rainfall caused landslips in Phek district and flood in the lowland Dimapur district.

In Assam, parts of Karbi Anglong district bordering Nagaland and some north-central areas were affected.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
Guwahati
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 11:03:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/2-dead-as-floods-hit-nagaland-assam/article29819271.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY