2 dead as floods hit Nagaland, Assam

Two dead as floods hit Nagaland, Assam

Floods and landslips due to incessant rain last week have affected life in parts of Nagaland and Assam, claiming two lives and disrupting road and railway communication. Officials of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said a high volume of rainfall caused landslips in Phek district and flood in the lowland Dimapur district.

In Assam, parts of Karbi Anglong district bordering Nagaland and some north-central areas were affected.